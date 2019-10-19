EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Arizona cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin saw potential in Khary Crump Jr. before anyone else did. After Crump’s sophomore season at Culver City High School, the man they call "Coach Meat" made Crump his first college scholarship offer.
Crump mulled the UA offer for over a year before committing to the UA in April.
Arizona had competition, and maybe it's isn't surprising. Oregon, the same program that has poached several top Wildcats recruits in recent years, offered Crump. But the three-star defensive back remained loyal to Martin — a Pasadena native — and selected the Wildcats over Oregon, BYU, Oregon State and Utah State.
"'Coach Meat' had faith in me. He saw me as an aggressive (defensive back) and didn’t look past me, so I’ve always had confidence in my guy Coach Martin," Crump told the Star Friday night following his Culver City High School team's 42-9 win over El Segundo. "I saw the scheme and I wanted to compete right away. I know Coach Sumlin was at Texas A&M, so I know he produces guys. I know 'Coach Meat' went to UCLA and coached (defensive backs) and produced guys. I know they run a good scheme and produce guys to the NFL. That’s what I hope to do in the future — play in the NFL.”
Many schools couldn't see past the 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Crump's size, and 247Sports.com lists him as the 11th-best recruit in Arizona's 13-player recruiting class. But Martin has an eye for overlooked talent: In 2018, he identified cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, a three-star recruit out of Palmdale, California, and convinced him to choose the UA over USC and others. Roland-Wallace has appeared in every game for the Wildcats this season, and might just be the team's most productive newcomer.
The Star talked to Crump Friday night about what he likes about the Arizona coaching staff and what he’s working on before coming to Tucson next year:
El Segundo played you guys tough in the first half, how were you able to come out with a win?
A: “Great defensive battle for us. (Defensive backs) did their job by not letting (wide) receivers get off the ball, defensive line did a good job of stopping the run. We had some difficulties on the offensive side of the ball, but we still clutched it out with a blowout victory, which is all that matters.”
What are you improving on before your freshman season at the UA?
A: “A lot of off-man (coverage). Everyone sees me as a press man-to-man (defensive back). I want to put my hands on receivers. I’ve worked on technique and staying off the ball, reading hips. My coaches want me to do something other than (man-to-man) so, yeah, zone eyes and getting off man.”
How would you describe your relationship with the coaching staff?
A: “Coach Martin and Coach Sumlin are my guys. Coach Meat, we both come from LA so we have that same mentality and background and just vibe together. Coach Sumlin, I know he means business and he’s going to put me in the best situation to proceed in my life.”
Why did you commit to Arizona?
A: “Because I’m all Bear Down, baby!”
Did you ever watch Arizona growing up?
A: “Not as much. Of course, I’m an L.A. dude so I’m watching USC and UCLA, but as my recruiting process started going, I started turning on some Bear Down games.”
When you watched USC, were there any players or teams that resonate with you?
A: “Of course, Juju Smith-Schuster. USC had so many quarterbacks, you don’t even know about that. I was really close with Juju because I always watched him play at (Long Beach Poly High School). I watched him grow up so I was a big fan of Juju.”
How was your official visit to Arizona last week?
A: “My visit was fantastic. Great atmosphere, the fan vibe was crazy and, of course, when you’re playing Washington the crowd is going to be live. The thing I liked the most is that we competed. Turnovers, blocked punts lose you the game, but if you take away those three turnovers, we’re in the game and that’s possibly a win in the end.”
What jumped out to you about the visit?
A: “I already knew what to expect going into the visit based on my unofficial, but I loved watching the defensive backs work and seeing what kind of technique he likes to use. Since I’m going there in the future, I want to be able to adapt to get to the next level.”
Who do you model your game after?
A: "(Los Angeles Rams cornerback) Aqib Talib, always. Xavier Rhodes is who I emulate. He’s a straight lockdown (defensive back).”
If you could tell Arizona fans something they don’t know about you, what would you say?
A: “I’m real quiet. Stay out the way.”
Any hobbies outside of football?
A: “Film and video games. My whole life is football I’m always on Hudl. That, and play some 2K. That’s it.”
Now that you’re at this point in the season, what’s next for you?
A: “Just keep winning. The only thing on my mind right now is to keep playing my game, don’t allow wide receivers off the ball and come up with catches and just come out with (wins).”