Like many fellow Wildcats, Arizona safety Jaxen Turner is learning on the job

“As a SoCal kid, yeah, I take it kinda personal that I’m in your hometown and I gotta go to a different state to play football,” Turner said. “That’s the recruiting process. Can’t dwell on it too much. You can only take (it) where the opportunity takes you.”

Turner added that he’s striving to “be the best me I can be at Arizona.” Although he has good size (6-1, 198) and enough athleticism to have drawn mid-major scholarship offers in basketball from the likes of Cal State Fullerton and Cal Poly, that’s an ongoing process.

“Jaxen Turner has had his moments,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said. “He’s nursing a little bit of an injury (a minor leg issue). But he’s playing through it. He’s made some really good plays. He’s got a couple penalties that are questionable. But he’s been aggressive for the most part. He’s having the season that we thought he would have.”

Turner’s pass breakup came on a throw into the end zone in the opener against USC. His other notable points-saving play didn’t even register in the stat sheet. Washington punter Race Porter attempted to score a two-point conversion on a trick play in the third quarter last week. Turner rocked Porter just before he reached the goal line.