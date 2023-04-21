Five NFL players were suspended on Friday for violating the league's gambling rules, and one of them is Tucson native and former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III.

Berryhill and fellow Detroit Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus, along with safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended by the NFL for gambling on football games.

Berryhill and Williams were allegedly mobile betting at the Lions' team facilities, but did not gamble on NFL games, and will be suspended for the first six games of the season.

Moore, Cephus and Toney are suspended indefinitely, a similar punishment handed down to Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley last season. Berryhill and Williams can still participate in training camp and preseason games, with the suspension in effect at the start of the regular season.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Detroit general manager and executive vice president Brad Holmes said in a statement. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."