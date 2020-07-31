Questions and answers about the Pac-12’s revised 2020 football schedule

“This situation,” he added, “took that away from us.”

Despite all the effort the league and its Medical Advisory Committee have put in to create what it believes are best practices, there are limits to their reach. Multiple Pac-12 schools reportedly have experienced virus outbreaks that sprang from fraternity or sorority parties. Football players will have at least some interaction with the rest of the student body, even if that population is smaller than usual.

“There is no bubble, and a bubble would not be appropriate for college sports,” Scott said. “These are students. They’re not going to be able to be quarantined or isolated in a bubble like (professional) sports do.”

Aukerman, who previously worked as a team physician at East Tennessee State and Penn State, said everyone in the medical community has “a healthy respect” for the coronavirus, which has proved “difficult … to manage and handle.”

“We all continue to watch the curves,” Aukerman said. “We’re all continually reliant on the general community to wear masks and make good choices.”

How feasible is all of this?

Asked to assess his confidence level in the viability of a college football season, Scott was blunt.