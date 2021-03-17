RB Gary Brightwell puts best foot forward after ending Arizona career with ‘worst game of my life’

“I will never have another game like it,” he said.

Brightwell has plenty of inspiration and motivation. He endured a difficult upbringing in Chester, Pennsylvania; has spent most of his life without his biological father, who was killed when Brightwell was a baby; and lost a sister five years ago.

Brightwell said he thinks about the two of them every time he scores a touchdown. He reached the end zone 10 times at Arizona, where he rushed for 1,305 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

“They’re not here with me right now,” Brightwell said. “I mainly play this sport for them and because I love it.”

Brightwell isn’t a shoo-in to be drafted, but he looked quick and powerful during running drills and caught the ball well. He apparently fell short of his stated goal of running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash — one team had him at 4.51; official results were not available at press time — but he had the best vertical jump (34.5 inches) of any of the five prospects who participated in pro day.

Whether his first paycheck comes as a draft pick or a free agent, Brightwell plans to invest the money in a mentoring program, such as the YMCA, in his hometown.

Chester was well represented at Brightwell’s NFL audition.