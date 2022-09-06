Talking point for Arizona defense: Keep Mississippi State’s YAC to a minimum

Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs dropped a “Desert Swarm” reference when he met with the media Tuesday. Barrs wasn’t comparing the current Wildcats defense to that legendary unit. He was talking about the mentality the current Cats need to have in their matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, master of the “Air Raid” offense. Like all Leach-led teams, MSU passes the ball a ton. And the Bulldogs rely heavily on their receivers to gain yards after the catch.

In MSU’s 49-23 season-opening victory over Memphis, 57.8% of the Bulldogs’ 450 passing yards were gained after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, 55% of MSU’s passing yards came on YAC.

In other words, tackling will be at a premium at Arizona Stadium — for every UA defender.

“Coach (Johnny) Nansen taught us, never just turn around and watch the ball. Always run to the ball. Because anything could happen,” Barrs said. “The ball could come out. We’ve got to be around there.

“We’ve got to gang-tackle. It’s called ‘Desert Swarm.’ So that’s what we got to do as all 11 on defense.”

Arizona tackled pretty well in its opener win over San Diego State — especially compared to the Aztecs. The Wildcats had 12 missed tackles, according to PFF. SDSU had 31 (which jibes with Aztecs coach Brady Hoke calling their tackling “atrocious” after the game).

“That’s the plan. Today and tomorrow’s practice, focus on tackling,” said Nansen, Arizona’s defensive coordinator. “When you look at the first week of college football, that keeps just standing out to me when I’m watching games. We’re going to need to have that Saturday.”

San Diego State plays a different brand of offensive football from Mississippi State. To wit: The Aztecs had 62 total passing yards against the Wildcats. The Bulldogs had more on their first drive (68) against the Tigers.

“We went from a running team to now to a passing team,” Nansen said. “So it’s a totally different game. We’ve just got to do a great job preparing our guys.”

Nansen made his debut as a defensive coordinator last week, so he never has matched wits with Leach in a game. Nansen noted that one of his former colleagues at USC, Graham Harrell, played for Leach and ran a version of his offense.

“So I’m kind of familiar with the offense and how they think,” Nansen said. “It’s not so much what we do. They just do what they do.”

Nansen was a defensive assistant when USC faced Leach and Washington State in 2017 and ’18. The teams split those games, each winning by a field goal. The Trojans kept the Cougars’ passing attack relatively in check. They averaged 342 yards and 2.5 touchdown passes.

Arizona hasn’t fared nearly as well against Leach. The Cougars went 4-2 against the Wildcats from 2013-18. WSU averaged 46.8 points, including a pair of 69-point outings. Washington State quarterbacks averaged 480 passing yards and 4.5 passing touchdowns in those games.

Nansen knows Arizona can’t allow Mississippi State QB Will Rogers to scan the field with impunity. The Wildcats have to “try to get the quarterback out of his comfort zone,” Nansen said. “You can’t sit there forever.”

Memphis pressured Rogers on only eight of 52 dropbacks, per PFF. For his career, Rogers has a 77% completion rate and a 47-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a clean pocket. Those numbers drop to 42.1% and 5-to-9 when he’s under pressure.

Nansen utilized a 5-1-5 defense at times vs. SDSU, with middle linebacker Jerry Roberts serving as the “Joker.” The Wildcats are unlikely to use that alignment against the Bulldogs. Arizona will deploy more players in space. Whether it’s extra linebackers or defensive backs remains to be seen.

“We’re still working on it,” Nansen said. “When you go against this offense, you’re going to try to match their personnel.”

Injury updates

Offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea and edge rusher Hunter Echols were unable to finish the SDSU game, but both are expected to play Saturday.

“Jonah had a little dehydration issue,” offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. “Possible first-game jitters.”

Echols appeared to suffer an upper-body injury during the second quarter. He played the first snap of the second half before exiting for good. Nansen said Echols attended practice Sunday.

Arizona also could have cornerback Treydan Stukes, who dressed for the opener but didn’t play. Stukes missed most of training camp because of a leg injury.

“He could have played,” Nansen said. “But at the time I was just telling ‘Walk’ (cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker), ‘Hey, let’s just save him. Give him one more week.’ Hopefully we’ll get him back this week.”

Two Cats honored

Two Wildcats enjoyed the spoils of victory Tuesday.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, and UA defensive end Jalen Harris was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

De Laura had a sparkling debut as a Wildcat, completing 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Arizona’s 38-20 upset victory at San Diego State last week.

De Laura’s four touchdown passes were the most by a UA quarterback making his debut with the team since Anu Solomon threw four vs. UNLV in 2014.

Harris had a career-high eight tackles and Arizona’s lone sack. The Wildcats held the Aztecs to 62 passing yards and 232 total yards. The defense was responsible for allowing only 13 of SDSU’s 20 points.

UA receiver Jacob Cowing (eight catches, 152 yards, three touchdowns) also was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week.

Extra points

Carroll on Leach: “He plays by his own rules a little bit. I’ve gotten a chance to meet with Coach Leach a couple times. Really cool football mind, just a cool individual.”

UA coach Jedd Fisch gave Nansen a game ball after the win over SDSU. “I was outside playing catch with my son, and then they came out and said, ‘Hey, you gotta get in there,’” Nansen said. “But it was nice.”

Arizona received one vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The vote came from Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.