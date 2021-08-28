Why Arizona needed to upgrade its football facility — and how Jedd Fisch helped make it happen

"Anytime you change a culture," said Matthew Hayes, Arizona’s associate athletic director of football operations, "there's a lot of aspects that you have to look at and evaluate — and make sure that the key stakeholders that you're changing the culture for have different areas to connect with. Physical connection is very important."

When Hayes first arrived in January, after a two-day drive from Seattle, Fisch toured him through the building. They finished in the team meeting room. Fisch asked: "So, what do you think?" Hayes replied: "I think you need new chairs."

Although LSFF had been around for only eight years, it was starting to show its age. It needed more than a makeover.

As anyone who’s remodeled a home knows, these things cost money. To do everything Fisch wanted to do would run about $6 million. The UA athletic department, facing a significant revenue shortfall because of the pandemic, didn’t have that kind of cash lying around. So who paid for all this?

"Very simply, it was all paid for through donations; it's all been privately funded," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. "Our donors were tremendous. They see the vision. They share the vision, the enthusiasm about our football program.