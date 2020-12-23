Wildcats name Jedd Fisch new head coach; comes endorsed by BIll Belichick, Pete Carroll

"We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," Heeke said. "Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion. We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates, but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now, and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward."

Fisch is a New Jersey native who didn’t play high school or college football. He got his first big break when he worked as a graduate assistant from 1999-2000 at Florida, his alma mater.

Fisch is believed to be friends with Robbins, who clearly had a role in the hiring.

"I am very pleased to welcome Coach Fisch and his family to the University of Arizona," Robbins said. "He has coached the game at the highest levels in both professional and college football and has worked under some of the most iconic coaches in the game. Jedd's enthusiasm and drive for excellence will be contagious, and I am confident our future is bright with him at the helm."

We’ll have more on this developing story later today.

