Wildcats name Jedd Fisch new head coach; comes endorsed by BIll Belichick, Pete Carroll

Arizona is stepping outside the box to try to resurrect its football program.
New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch has been named the next head coach of the Wildcats. Fisch will be introduced at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.
Fisch, a self-made coach who has extensive experience in the NFL and college ranks, and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan were the finalists for the job.
"I am honored and humbled to lead the University of Arizona football program," Fisch said in a news release. "I am 100% committed to building a program that all Wildcat fans will be proud to support. We will study hard, compete hard, recruit hard and be relentless in all aspects of our program. I want to thank President (Robert C.) Robbins and (Athletic Director) Dave Heeke for their belief in me and in my vision for Arizona football and my family, and I cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the UA and Tucson communities."
Fisch has worked under several of football’s sharpest minds. Before working for Bill Belichick in New England, Fisch spent two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. Fisch also has worked under Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), among others.
"Jedd Fisch is one of the most outstanding coaches I have worked with and was an excellent addition to our staff this year," Belichick said, via the news release. "Jedd has gained a wealth of experience in numerous organizations, in college and the NFL, and is ready to lead the Arizona program. Although we will miss his contributions here, we wish Jedd and Amber well at the University of Arizona, home to two of the greatest Patriots, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowksi, as well as our current Wildcats, Nick Folk and J.J. Taylor."
Fisch also spent one season, 2010, as the quarterbacks coach under Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Jedd was on my first staff with the Seahawks. I've followed his career closely over the years, and he is highly qualified for the job," Carroll said. "Jedd is a gifted offensive mind, and he will do a great job leading and caring for the University of Arizona program."
Fisch, 44, last coached in college in 2017. He left Michigan after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA.
Jim Mora was fired late in the ’17 season. Fisch served as the Bruins' interim head coach, posting a 1-1 record.
Arizona went 0-5 this season and fired Kevin Sumlin after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats went 9-20 in three seasons under Sumlin.
"We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," Heeke said. "Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion. We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates, but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now, and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward."
Fisch is a New Jersey native who didn’t play high school or college football. He got his first big break when he worked as a graduate assistant from 1999-2000 at Florida, his alma mater.
Fisch is believed to be friends with Robbins, who clearly had a role in the hiring.
"I am very pleased to welcome Coach Fisch and his family to the University of Arizona," Robbins said. "He has coached the game at the highest levels in both professional and college football and has worked under some of the most iconic coaches in the game. Jedd's enthusiasm and drive for excellence will be contagious, and I am confident our future is bright with him at the helm."
We’ll have more on this developing story later today.
