Wildcats WR Stanley Berryhill III 'loves and lives for Arizona football'

“They would pick kids at a very young age and they were going to put them in the Olympics,” Stan said. “Their mom and dad already have them figured out, right? ‘You’re going to be a swimmer at birth. This is a swimmer and we’re going to train them their whole life to become a swimmer,’ and they become Olympians.

“My mindset was, ‘OK, I’m a football player, so my son is going to be a football player,’ before he was born. As soon as he could understand anything, we were training to play football. Everything is going to be natural for him and his instincts are going to be natural. That’s basically how I approached it.”

Young Stanley played for the Tucson Falcons, where he met current UA teammate Jamarye Joiner, and developed his talents at Fort Lowell Park. He also played baseball, volleyball and soccer, and was good at all three.

“But once we saw that he was a high competitor and hated to lose, we knew he was going to attack it differently,” Stan Berryhill said.

Despite his relentless work ethic and drive to earn a scholarship offer to play Division I football, Berryhill was empty-handed as a standout wide receiver at Mountain View High School. His hometown Wildcats didn’t show the slightest interest in adding Berryhill, even though he attended their camps as a boy.