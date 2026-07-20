The event's winners sang praise for the course at the finish line.

“This race is really special to me … It’s one of the best races on the circuit and there’s a reason why it sells out so quickly every year,” Yax said. “It’s just greatly supported; the town of Salem comes out … I come back here every single year.

Across Yax's four different competitions in Salem, she's even noticed some growth on the course.

"The river swim is lovely, it takes the anxiety away and the bike course is really nice out there. It’s shaded, the roads are excellent, I’ve noticed they’ve made some improvements to the roads, so that was really helpful," Yax said. "The run course is beautiful, it’s shaded and it’s through this lush green forest the whole time. You get to see other athletes, it’s just one of my favorite races. It’s amazing.”

Jensen shared similar feelings. Before his first race day in Salem, he stumbled upon some good first impressions in and around the course.

“Before the race, I thought it was really cool … temperature wise. The second day I was here, I went and rode the back portion of the bike course, which was super fun. Then I actually went and ran the back portion of the run course and it was so fun. I can’t have a better course, honestly,” Jensen said.

And everything lived up to the expectations for Jensen. He noted the downriver swim, clear and open bike ride and shaded, cool run after his victory.