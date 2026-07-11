Powers and McGinnis have followed the WNBA closely for well over 15 years. The excitement of the game is something that draws them in year after year.

“It's got all the things you want,” McGinnis says. “It's got drama, it's got storylines, it's got dopamine and there's some aggression. It's like ‘Game of Thrones’ during the season. It's these titans going up against each other.”

The couple moved to Tucson from Seattle, where they passionately cheered on the Seattle Storm during the Sue Bird era. Once they moved to Tucson, they added the Phoenix Mercury to their women’s basketball fandom.

Now, they watch every single game, bought season tickets and became members of the X-Factor, the official fan base for the Mercury.

They’re hoping to bring some of the electric X-Factor energy back to Tucson, they said.

At Monday’s watch party, attendees can participate in a shootaround in The Coalition Space’s courtyard just before tipoff, and once the game gets going, there will be games and giveaways (and plenty of league gossip).

There will be concessions for sale, with proceeds going to The Coalition Space. Monetary donations are also accepted to help the space host more events and keep them free for the community.

Powers and McGinnis also plan to put up a board where attendees can write down questions about the game, players or the sport itself.

“Beginners or longtime fans, it's really an opportunity for people to ask questions, get to know the game, get to know the players,” Powers said.