Conference bylaws allow the board, by a super-majority vote (75 percent), to sanction member schools. Both Texas Tech and the Texas Attorney General's Office last week threatened to take action against the Big 12 if penalties were imposed.

The complaint is in response to that threat.

"(Sunday night), the Big 12 filed a legal complaint asking a federal court to protect the constitutional and contractual rights of the Conference and our member institutions to take actions expressly permitted under our Bylaws," the conference said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"The Big 12 has long spoken out about the dangers of sports wagering by student-athletes and remains committed to protecting the competitive integrity of conference competition. Universities should not field players who have bet on their own team's games in college athletics.

"This situation is evolving with pending legal matters and the upcoming start of the football season and the Conference hopes for a timely resolution of these issues. The Board continues to keep all options on the table."