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The Big Ten's drive for a fourth consecutive national champion depends, in large part, on the 36 quarterbacks listed below.

That's right: 36, not 18.

Second-stringers are the least important players on the team until they are the most important.

Whether it's a single drive or several games, QB2s could be tossed into critical situations with a playoff berth — or a conference title, or a bowl bid, or a winning season — on the line.

That reality is the inspiration for the Hotline’s Quarterback Comfort Quotient rankings (QBCQ), which take into account both the quality of the starter and the reliability of the backup.

By our count, there are nine returning starters across the Big Ten in 2026.

Several others have starting experience, either at their current school or with their previous team.

And half the second stringers have served as QB1 at some point in their careers.

All in all, it's a veteran collection that has several distinct tiers. But the Hotline doesn't care for tiers. We went with a straight ranking of 18 schools and 36 quarterbacks.

Here we go …

(Some designations are projections.)

1. Oregon

Starter: Dante Moore

Backup: Dylan Raiola