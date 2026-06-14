But the bill includes two provisions that the SEC and Big Ten staunchly oppose.

State of play: The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a markup of the bill on Thursday and, in theory, consider changes proposed by the SEC and Big Ten.

The most influential conferences in college sports oppose provisions that 1) prevent them from expanding and 2) open a pathway for all FBS conferences to pool their media rights and sell game inventory together (like the NFL).

Effectively, Cruz and Cantwell are attempting to give the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and other leagues a government-assisted boost.

If no changes are included in the markup process, expect the SEC and Big Ten to double down on their opposition and create a more difficult road for the PCSA in both the Senate and House.

Potential impact: We cannot overstate the significance of the PCSA.

If the bill becomes law, the NCAA would have the shield it needs to set rules for the transfer portal and the NIL economy. Olympic sports would have protections, too.

Additionally, the SEC and Big Ten would lose much of their dominion over the sport, with the pooling of media rights as the primary vehicle for balancing the playing field.