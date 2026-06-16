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The Big 12 lowered the legal hammer Monday, with help from three state attorneys general, and Texas Tech caved.

Or Brendan Sorsby caved.

Or they both did.

The details are not yet public, but this much we know: Sorsby will leave Texas Tech and enter the NFL supplemental draft this summer, according to ESPN, thereby ending a ghastly saga that threatened to undermine the competitive integrity of Big 12 football and turn Texas Tech into a pariah.

Actually, check that: The Red Raiders are a pariah — the damage done to their reputation is immense and lasting. But more on that matter momentarily.

Let's start with the context.

Sorsby was banned by the NCAA this spring after admitting to a gambling addiction and wagering on his own team as a redshirt at Indiana in 2022. But everything changed last week when he received a temporary injunction from Lubbock district court — a mind-boggling ruling even in the NCAA's universe of courtroom defeats.

Thanks to the court ruling, he planned to take the field for the Red Raiders following a two-game suspension and had the full support of Texas Tech's administration and its board chair, Cody Campbell, a billionaire who casts himself as the savior of college sports.

Texas Tech's support of Sorsby's return was opposed by, well, everyone.