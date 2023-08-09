For the second straight year, Arizona running back Michael Wiley will enter the season dubbed one of the top running backs nationally. Wiley was selected to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.

Last season, Tucson native and former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, won the Doak Walker Award for the top running back in college football.

In 2022, Wiley led the Wildcats in rushing with 771 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries. Wiley ended his junior campaign with a career-high 214-yard, three-touchdown performance against Arizona State, and was named the Bob Moran Territorial Cup MVP. The 6-0, 210-pound Houston product also had a career-high in receiving yards (349) and touchdowns (three).

Wiley headlines Arizona's running back group that also features sophomore Jonah Coleman, graduate student D.J. Williams, sophomore Rayshon Luke, redshirt sophomore and Tucson native Stevie Rocker and freshman Brandon Johnson.