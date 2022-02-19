Big Salpointe Saturday has Lancers poised to win multiple state championships

Call it a Salpointe Saturday.
The Lancers' boys soccer, girls soccer and girls basketball teams all won, inching closer to state championships.
The day began with the Lancers outlasting Walden Grove in penalty kicks to advance to the Class 4A state championship game in girls soccer in a match played at Marana High School. Saturday evening, the Lancers boys did the same, topping Bullhead City Mohave 3-2 to advance to the 4A final. The teams will play the same opponent — Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep — in back-to-back matches on Tuesday at Gilbert Williams Field High School. The girls will play at 4:45 p.m., with the boys' game to follow.
And Saturday night, Salpointe's top-seeded girls basketball team won an all-Southern Arizona girls basketball showdown, beating No. 8 Sahuaro, 53-39. The Lancers will host No. 3 Chandler Seton Catholic on Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to the 4A state final.
No to be forgotten is Salpointe's boys basketball team, which won Friday night to advance to Tuesday's 4A state semifinals. The Lancers will host Glendale Deer Valley at 7 p.m.
Here's a look at Saturday's scores, and what's up next for the winners:
Saturday's scores
Boys basketball
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 1 Sierra Vista Buena 69, No. 8 Gilbert Higley 64
Up next: Buena will host No. 5 Peoria Centennial in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
No. 6 Holbrook 56, No. 22 Sabino 49
Girls basketball
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 53, No. 7 Sahuaro 39
Up next: Salpointe will host No. 3 Chandler Seton Cattholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Boys soccer
Class 6A state semifinals
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 3, No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave 2
Up next: Salpointe will play No. 4 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the 4A state title. The match will be held at Gilbert Williams Field High School.
Girls soccer
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel 3, No. 3 Cienega 2
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 3, No. 6 Walden Grove 2 (PKs)
Up next: Salpointe will play No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in the Class 4A state final Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. at Gilbert Williams Field Highi School.