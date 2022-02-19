Big Salpointe Saturday has Lancers poised to win multiple state championships

The day began with the Lancers outlasting Walden Grove in penalty kicks to advance to the Class 4A state championship game in girls soccer in a match played at Marana High School. Saturday evening, the Lancers boys did the same, topping Bullhead City Mohave 3-2 to advance to the 4A final. The teams will play the same opponent — Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep — in back-to-back matches on Tuesday at Gilbert Williams Field High School. The girls will play at 4:45 p.m., with the boys' game to follow.