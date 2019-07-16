The last time

Salpointe Catholic's Lathan Ransom is the first Tucson high school football player to choose Ohio State since 1995, when Catalina Foothills' Joe Brown became a Buckeye.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound Brown played mostly offensive line at Foothills, then moved to defensive tackle in college. He started for three years at Ohio State and spent two years in the Seahawks' organization. Brown left the NFL to join the Army Rangers in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, later serving in the Iraq War. He was seriously injured in combat in 2007, ending his military career. Brown is now the executive director of recreation services for the city of Killeen, Texas.

Brown remains the first and only Foothills grad to appear in an NFL game; he played in two of them during the 2001 season.