Bucking pandemic trend, Tucson trainer Bobby 'Jet' Rodriguez opens sprawling south-side gym

A 2018 Sunnyside High School grad who played softball at Ball State, Becca Rodriguez — no relation to Bobby Rodriguez — started “Becca’s Booty Boot Camp” more than two years ago, renting out locations around Tucson to hold the class.

She met Bobby Rodriguez last year while she was working for a radio station, and he recruited her to join Jet. Becca Rodriguez stuck it out through the tough months, and says she’s excited about the gym’s new location. She’s especially looking forward to holding her boot camp at Jet instead of renting other spaces.

Becca Rodriguez will be entering the fire academy next month, but wants to continue to teach classes during her three months of fire training.

Once she’s out of the academy, Becca Rodriguez will have more than enough time to train clients. She’ll only be working 11 days a month with the fire department.

Bobby Rodriguez has been training Becca Rodriguez hard in the weeks leading up to the fire academy, which she’s confident will give her an edge both while she’s at the academy and when she starts as a firefighter.

“I feel like this type of training prepares people for life, not just being an athlete,” Becca Rodriguez said. “We always say, ‘Train like an athlete until you can’t anymore.’”