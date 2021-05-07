FC Tucson's home opener will feature fans in stands, scales on jerseys

For the first time since 2019, fans will be allowed to attend. All eight home games in the shortened 2020 season were played without fans. Saturday's game will be capped at 700 fans, or about 20% of capacity.

Powers intends to make the experience as memorable as possible.

“We will have some very unique pregame entertainment,” she said.

On the field, FC Tucson is aiming for much more consistent play after a rocky 2020 season that saw the team finish in the middle of the pack of the USL League One standings.

Coach John Galas said he took a step back in the offseason to dissect the issues that plagued the club and decided to bring in players with more experience and leadership qualities in hopes of building a better roster.

That begins with Dakota Barnathan, FC Tucson's new captain. The 26-year-old defenseman was drafted by FC Dallas of MLS in 2017, and appeared in 25 matches for the team before joining the USL Championship ranks in 2019.

Galas first got to know Barnathan in 2016, when he was coaching Portland Thorns FC and Barnathan was playing for Portland Timbers U23. Galas saw first-hand the positive impact Barnathan had on his club.