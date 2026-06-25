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The United States Hockey League, the top junior hockey league in the U.S., announced two Arizona cities in its expansion on June 24.

Phoenix and Prescott Valley were among the six West Coast markets added for the USHL's 2027-28 season.

According to a USHL news release, incoming owners are scheduled to meet with USHL personnel in July to determine the necessary items for a 2027-28 launch, including venues, leases and team branding.

Prescott Valley's team will play at Findlay Toyota Center and is beginning the process of selecting a team name via fan vote.

The USHL is responsible for developing most of the top talent in the U.S., as 21 players from the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team played in the league from ages 18-21. Many of the players in Arizona State's hockey program came from the USHL.