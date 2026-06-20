“For him, it was more so decision-making, kind of getting stuck in situations, not knowing what to do, language processing,” Hollan said. “He became very quiet.”

That change in behavior was incredibly frustrating for the Powers family. They were used to James Jr. being “that guy in the room,” Hollan said. “The most social person. That was probably the hardest part.”

I asked Hollan whether it was difficult to be so far away toward the end.

“Yes,” she said. “I wanted to be close to family. But I also know my dad always told us to follow our dreams. I think he would have been more upset knowing that I didn't do that.”

A little over three weeks after her father died, Hollan posted a personal-best score of 5,432 points in the heptathlon at the Pac-12 Championships.

“Maybe she was out there running for her dad,” Laura Powers said.

Going pro

Hollan’s grandpa Mike — a former Naval officer and Delta Airlines pilot; hence the nickname “Cap” — has become a father figure for the family, Laura said. He recently helped Hollan assuage some guilt she was feeling about pursuing track professionally while delaying her career in the real world.

Cap’s advice: You’re 23 years old. You’ve got plenty of time to become an architect. Your prime as an athlete is right now.

So track will be Powers’ track for the foreseeable future. She’s planning to go to Europe for some hurdling events. The next opportunity to compete in the heptathlon is the USATF Outdoor Championships July 23-26.