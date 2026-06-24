A: "It was a good team. Everyone gives Ja'Rome Johnson a lot of credit, but the defense has been solid all season and they showed it this past game. Holding the top-scoring offense to 28 points is very impressive. After they were up 14-0, they only scored 14 points the rest of the game, so that's really good. It's just good complementary football all around. We're playing good team football right now."

How much has Jackson, who was named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week last week, influenced Tucson's defensive secondary and special teams units this season?

A: "He's a big-time playmaker. I had him for his rookie season in Omaha, when he first came into the arena game. I knew what type of big-time player he was, and I was very excited when he wanted to come play for me this season. Now he's living up to the expectations I had for him.

"He's showing his versatility on the field with kick returns, making interceptions. He always finds his way around the football. He's playing well at the right time. He's giving the secondary a ton of confidence. ... The whole secondary is playing well — the whole defense as a whole. The big boys up front do a good job putting pressure on the quarterback to make it easier for the guys on the back end."

Who has been the unsung hero for the Sugar Skulls this season?