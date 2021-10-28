Pac-12 picks: UCLA upsets Utah, Arizona State rolls and Stanford beats Washington (again)

Utah’s identity is an enduring mystery of the 2021 Pac-12 football season.

We expected a title contender in Week 1 given all the returning talent but instead witnessed mediocrity on both sides of the ball throughout September.

The quarterback change, from Charlie Brewer to Cam Rising, seemed to set the Utes on track. They survived a challenge from Washington State, then produced a devastating second half to wrest control of the division away from Arizona State.

The team we envisioned finally revealed itself — but not for long.

What in the world happened in Corvallis?

The Utes started fast, then crumbled. It was the antithesis of the ASU game, a rollover the likes of which we have not seen from Utah in many years. And so after two months, we’re back to the beginning with the Utes, wondering if their potential can be reached and the South can be won.

With a victory, Utah would remain at least one game ahead of ASU (via the tiebreaker) and hold a three-game lead on the Bruins.

In other words, the South, muddled for weeks, would become a two-team race.

Meanwhile, we know exactly who these Bruins are: