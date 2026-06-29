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Miles Bridges capped a 28-point night back in April with a game-saving defensive play in what was the first postseason victory for the Charlotte Hornets since the 2016 playoffs.

Bridges denied Davion Mitchell at the rim to seal a wild 127-126 overtime home win over the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament last April.

Those numbers told half of what Bridges delivered in the comeback thriller.

“Defensively, he took on the matchup of pretty much everybody on their team,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said. “Loved how he kind of stood up, wanted to guard everybody. They got going, he was down to do it. His first point of contact, I thought there was great physicality. He embraced a 'no-paint mindset.'”

Bridges shot 5-of-10 from 3, grabbed nine rebounds and tallied three blocks.

At his best, this is how the intense Bridges is as a player.

“His communication in the coverages and to come back in and help us rebound and then early on," Lee later said. "The offensively physicality he showed too with some of his screening, understanding where the mismatches were and taking advantage of them early in the clock really helped us."

Here’s more on who the Phoenix Suns are getting with their latest addition.

The deal

The Suns are trading Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick to the Hornets for Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, league sources confirmed on June 28 to the Arizona Republic.

Number change?