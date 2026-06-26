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Entering the NBA Draft with only a second-round pick, Phoenix Suns GM Brian Gregory said he looked into acquiring a first-round selection in the 20s that could land one of several potentially impactful targets.

“And Koa was at the top of that list,” Gregory said.

But turned out the Suns only needed the No. 30 pick to nab Koa Peat.

The Phoenix-area native known as Mr. Arizona, for his four high school championships at Gilbert Perry and his role in getting Arizona to the Final Four last season, was slipping.

The date of May 11 might have had something to do with it. During NBA Combine drills and measurements that day, Peat impressed athletically, with a 37.5-inch maximum vertical leap and 3.16 second-three-quarter court sprint, but struggled in shooting drills.

Peat shot 50% off the dribble but only 28.0% in the 3-point star drill and finished last in spot-up shooting at 24.0%. Moreover, he demonstrated an altered shooting form that drew negative reviews and question marks.

His performance drew speculation that he could drop to the lower end of the first round or maybe even into the second — and that Peat might even return to Arizona, where he took just 20 3s last season and hit seven of them for a 35.0% rate.

“Obviously, that was a topic,” Gregory said of Peat's shooting during a postdraft media interview. “I think he’s a guy that’s going to develop into a very good shooter. He didn’t shoot a ton of 3s (at Arizona) and it’s just something that as a 19-year-old, with the work he’s going to put in, being a tireless worker wanting to get better, that the shooting piece is going to come.”