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The Phoenix Suns acquired Koa Peat with the 30th pick in the NBA Draft partly because they are betting, much like offense-challenged 2014 Arizona first-round pick Aaron Gordon, that Peat will learn to shoot with more length and accuracy over the next three or four seasons.

Peat already possesses first-round abilities in size, strength, defense, basketball IQ, attitude and a background of success. He's a much better prospect than Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, the No. 22 overall pick in 2020, who has not progressed through the NBA as a deep member of the Denver Nuggets bench, who has already been paid $28 million by the Nuggets and is owed $7.5 million next season. Nnaji made five 3-pointers in his UA season; Peat made seven.

Then there's this: Of the 10 men drafted No. 30 in the NBA the last 10 years, all remain in the league. And they are mostly obscure names that didn't ring a bell on draft night. They are: Yanic Niederhauser of Penn State; Baylor Scheierman of Creighton; Kobe Brown of Missouri; Peyton Watson of UCLA; Santi Aldama of Loyola-Maryland; Desmond Bane of TCU; Kevin Porter of USC; Omari Spellman of Villanova; Josh Hart of Villanova; and Damian Jones of Vanderbilt.

Patience is required for Peat, however. For example, when Aldama was drafted 30th out of Loyola-Maryland, he averaged 4.1 points as a rookie, 9.0 the second year, 10.7 the third season and 14.0 his fourth year.