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Michael Bidwill, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, has received a lot of heat from fans and critics over the years, much of it justified because of the continuing sorry state of his NFL franchise.

The Cardinals, after all, have enjoyed just one winning season in the past 10 and are expected to finish poorly in 2026 after going 3-14 a year ago and changing head coaches.

Bidwill, however, earned himself a healthy dose of good public relations when news broke on Thursday, July 2, that he’s helping a soon-to-be-bride realize her pre-wedding dreams by offering up his presidential suite to her and her bridesmaids at a New Jersey hotel when the Cardinals are in town to play the New York Giants on Oct. 4.

That’s the same date that Olivia Coppeletti and her fiancé are scheduled to be married at a venue located just across the street from the hotel. After learning the suite had been reserved for someone in the Arizona organization, she sent an email plea to the Cardinals titled, “A completely unreasonable request from an October '26 bride,” hoping to convince someone to let her have the suite on Oct. 3 and into Oct. 4.

Coppeletti addressed her message to first-year coach Mike LaFleur, but added the words, “To whomever receives this letter.” She stated that even though she felt there was a “99.9 chance” it would never reach anyone, she had “exhausted all conventional options” and had to give it a shot because she has had her “heart set on renting the presidential suite” so she and her bridesmaids could get their hair and makeup done, dress and get photographs taken and spend the morning with family members to get ready for the wedding.