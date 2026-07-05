Michael Bidwill, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, has received a lot of heat from fans and critics over the years, much of it justified because of the continuing sorry state of his NFL franchise.
The Cardinals, after all, have enjoyed just one winning season in the past 10 and are expected to finish poorly in 2026 after going 3-14 a year ago and changing head coaches.
Bidwill, however, earned himself a healthy dose of good public relations when news broke on Thursday, July 2, that he’s helping a soon-to-be-bride realize her pre-wedding dreams by offering up his presidential suite to her and her bridesmaids at a New Jersey hotel when the Cardinals are in town to play the New York Giants on Oct. 4.
That’s the same date that Olivia Coppeletti and her fiancé are scheduled to be married at a venue located just across the street from the hotel. After learning the suite had been reserved for someone in the Arizona organization, she sent an email plea to the Cardinals titled, “A completely unreasonable request from an October '26 bride,” hoping to convince someone to let her have the suite on Oct. 3 and into Oct. 4.
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Coppeletti addressed her message to first-year coach Mike LaFleur, but added the words, “To whomever receives this letter.” She stated that even though she felt there was a “99.9 chance” it would never reach anyone, she had “exhausted all conventional options” and had to give it a shot because she has had her “heart set on renting the presidential suite” so she and her bridesmaids could get their hair and makeup done, dress and get photographs taken and spend the morning with family members to get ready for the wedding.
If someone responded, she said that in exchange, she would offer “my eternal gratitude” along with an open invitation to stop by her wedding venue after the game “for a celebratory drink (or several).”
The message eventually found its way to Mark Dalton, the Cardinals' senior vice president of media relations. He reached out to Coppeletti, informing her that he would like to follow up on her request and asked for the best phone number to contact her.
Dalton then shared the story with Bidwill, for whom the suite had been reserved, and the team owner graciously allowed Coppeletti and her friends to use the reservation for themselves.
He responded by sending a video message to her, which was shared via TikTok.
In the video, Bidwill said the following:
“Hi Olivia, I’m Michael Bidwill with the Arizona Cardinals. Your email, which I absolutely loved, made its way to me. I looked into it. The situation is a little complicated ― the suite you requested wasn’t reserved for the coach of the Cardinals, but rather the owner of the Cardinals.
“The good news is that’s me and I’m happy to give it up to you and your bridesmaids to use during your wedding weekend. Congrats and enjoy your special day.”
There’s no word if Bidwill and the Cardinals plan to pick up the tab for Coppeletti’s hotel stay, but she did tell the team in her email that she’d be cheering for Arizona to beat the Giants, adding that her fiancé, John, “said something about, 'let’s go, Trey McBride.'”
“I don’t know who he is,” she said of the Cardinals’ All-Pro tight end, “but I’m rooting for him."