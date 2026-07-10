What Robinson can give the Cardinals in 2026

That much is true. After basically a washed-out rookie season that saw him appear in just six games (six total tackles, one sack) because of a nagging calf injury and the sudden loss of his mother, Robinson re-emerged in 2025, appearing in 15 games (12 starts) and finishing with 43 tackles, four for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Expectations are tame for the 2026 Cardinals, but a great deal of their fortunes will be pinned on how the defense handles its business. And it all starts up front on the defensive line, where Robinson is expected to start opposite fellow defensive end Walter Nolen III, with Roy Lopez back in Arizona to handle the nose tackle spot and Josh Sweat and a slew of hopefuls looking to generate a solid pass rush on the outside.

Robinson has thought long and hard about how to embrace his third NFL season and become the best player he can be for the Cardinals. He’s been working behind the scenes on how to improve and generate more explosiveness as a quarterback disruptor, in addition to fine-tuning his skills as a run stuffer.

“It’s knowing, ‘OK, what am I good at, what am I not good at?’” he said, adding, “What I’m not good at, I’ve got to pour into that bucket as fast I can and what I am good at, keep pouring, as well, so I can be the player I want to be to help this team.”

Robinson said he’s liked everything he’s heard from new head coach Mike LaFleur, that he’s already bonded with new position coach Pete Kwiatkowski and is thankful Nick Rallis is back for his fourth season as defensive coordinator.