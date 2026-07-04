His parents noticed an immediate difference. He started getting better sleep — and he started growing again.

“I gained like 20 pounds in a few months,” Troy said. “I was really not doing well before that.”

Eventually, Troy grew out of the seizures, like most kids with rolandic epilepsy do. He had his last one — a small one — when he was 13, he said.

Through it all, Troy was passionate about baseball. His mom remembers a day when he awoke with a seizure that left him in bed for the entire morning. He had a baseball game that day at 9 a.m.

“He finally came out, woke up around noon, gets out of bed and he goes to run to put on his baseball pants and says, ‘I’ve got to make the game!’” Temple Troy said. “He’s kind of stumbling around, I’m like, 'You can’t go. The game is over.'

"It just kind of lends to his determination. He wasn’t going to let anything stop him from what he wanted to do.”

The week he had his surgery, Troy had a tournament scheduled for the following weekend. He asked his doctor if he could play in it.

“The doctor was like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t play, but it’s not going to hurt you,’” his dad recalled. “Tommy was on the field that weekend, and every time he swallowed, you could see the pain on his face. But he played that weekend.”