Ben McCartney's hat trick, Ivan Prosvetov's shutout spur Roadrunners to win in home opener

It wasn’t quite a capacity crowd on hand for the Tucson Roadrunners’ home opener Saturday night at Tucson Arena. But at times — four times in particular, for those who are counting — it certainly felt like it.
A hat trick from Ben McCartney, another goal from Liam Kirk, and a 20-save shutout from goaltender Ivan Prosvetov paced the Roadrunners (2-1-0-0) to a 4-0 victory over the Texas Stars (1-2-0-0) as Tucson played a home game with no attendance restrictions for the first time since March 2020. The club announced a crowd of 5,097 for its home opener.
“I like where I’m at. I’m feeling good out there,” Prosvetov said not only of the win, but his own progress as his third year in the organization shifts into gear. “I have some experience in hockey. I have more experience in my life. For sure, with age, you just get to add more things to your game and to your life, and you feel better. You feel smarter out there. I’m in a really good spot right now.”
Prosvetov’s performance Saturday means he’s turned away all 49 shots he’s faced through his first two starts of the season; he was 29 of 29 last Friday in the Tucson’s season opener, a 1-0 overtime win at Stockton. His perfect goals-against-average and spotless save percentage naturally lead all American Hockey League goalies.
Prosvetov said his role doesn’t change whether a game is scoreless like it was a week ago through 60 minutes, or lead builds like it did for Tucson on Saturday night. But that doesn’t mean the game doesn’t become a little bit easier with the lead, he added.
“As a goalie it’s always kind of the same, right? You’re just trying to stop all of them as much as you can,” he said. “But It’s nice when you have a little depth. You score one, and get another one, and when it’s already three goals, it’s tough to catch you. So it’s definitely easier to play this way, when we score consistently.”
Added Tucson head coach Jay Varady: “Ivan does a good job. When there are breakdowns and things do go sideways, he’s been there for us and he’s been able to make some key saves in some key moments.”
Including the three Saturday night, all four of McCartney’s career AHL goals have come against Texas. McCartney was afforded a brief chance to show his stuff with the Roadrunners following the conclusion of his season with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings this past spring. Through seven games combined late last season and early this year, McCartney is averaging more than a point per night (four goals, four assists) in a Roadrunners sweater.
“We’re excited to have him in the lineup,” Varady said. “I thought he had a really good training camp. He had an unbelievable rookie tournament.”
Added McCartney, who scored at four and 12 minutes into the second period, before sliding toward the goal to knock in an empty-netter late for his first career hat trick: “I was just lucky to get a few bounces my way and the great passes, also.”
Cameron Hebig and Barrett Hayton recorded assists on McCartney’s first, with Jan Jenik and Michael Carcone adding helpers on the second. Ryan McGregor and Cam Dineen assisted the third. Carcone, Tucson’s leading goal scorer last year, now has three assists through the Roadrunners' first three games this go-round. Dineen also has three points in three games.
McCartney didn’t have an answer for why he’s been so successful against Texas.
“Just the puck’s been going my way against them. But the guys I’ve been playing with have been helping me out. Hayts and Hebes played a great game today.”
McCartney is the second AHL player to record a hat trick this season. The other is Jimmy Huntington of the Syracuse Crunch.
Kirk opened the scoring for Tucson with less than a minute to play in the first period with his first career North American professional goal; Vladislav Kolyachonok and Travis Barron picked up assists.
In all, 10 different Roadrunners collected points, including eight different assists on the team’s four goals.
“Last weekend there were chances, they just weren’t going out way. Tonight, those chances were just going in,” McCartney said. “We’ve just got to keep playing the same way. Ivan played a great game, the (defense) did. … Everyone played a good game tonight. And if we just keep playing the right way, chances are going to come and they’re going to go in.”
Saturday marked the first time since the 2019-20 AHL season froze in place back in mid-March 2020 that Tucson Arena would be permitted to approach its hockey capacity of 6,521. The Roadrunners reported official attendance of 5,094 Saturday with the second of a two-game home set with Texas coming Sunday at 4 p.m.
Sunday’s matchup is the first of seven Roadrunners’ games this season to be televised locally on The CW Tucson (KWBA-TV), which can be found on channel 8 or 58 on most Southern Arizona cable or satellite systems.