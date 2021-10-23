Ben McCartney's hat trick, Ivan Prosvetov's shutout spur Roadrunners to win in home opener

“As a goalie it’s always kind of the same, right? You’re just trying to stop all of them as much as you can,” he said. “But It’s nice when you have a little depth. You score one, and get another one, and when it’s already three goals, it’s tough to catch you. So it’s definitely easier to play this way, when we score consistently.”

Added Tucson head coach Jay Varady: “Ivan does a good job. When there are breakdowns and things do go sideways, he’s been there for us and he’s been able to make some key saves in some key moments.”

Including the three Saturday night, all four of McCartney’s career AHL goals have come against Texas. McCartney was afforded a brief chance to show his stuff with the Roadrunners following the conclusion of his season with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings this past spring. Through seven games combined late last season and early this year, McCartney is averaging more than a point per night (four goals, four assists) in a Roadrunners sweater.

“We’re excited to have him in the lineup,” Varady said. “I thought he had a really good training camp. He had an unbelievable rookie tournament.”