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When Canyon del Oro won the state Class 5A softball championship last week, it gave coach Kelly Fowler her fourth state championship (2005, 2011, 2017, 2026). More so, it gave her family 18 state championships, which is surely, by far, the most of any family in Tucson history.

Kelly's father, Norm Patton, won state championships as Marana High School's boys basketball coach in 1969, 1970 and 1972. Then came a torrent of family success:

His daughter, Vickie Patton, won a state basketball championship at Marana in 1982. Her sister Patty Patton, coached Catalina Foothills to the 1997 girls state basketball championship. Patty also played for Marana High state basketball champions in 1985 and 1988.

Kelly's daughters, Kenzie and Mattie, won state softball championships at CDO in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 (Mattie and Kenzie played together in ’08 and ’09).