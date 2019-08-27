The fall and winter festivals are nearly upon us.
We can't wait for dozens of international food options clustered downtown during Tucson Meet Yourself and the simultaneous merriment and mourning of the All Souls Procession.
These events (and others) make Tucson home. (Here's a list of festivals happening before the end of the year).
But as miraculous as they appear, they don't happen by magic.
Actually, they need you.
Many of the beloved Tucson traditions that we anticipate every year run because of the work of many volunteers. Here are three festivals you can help out before the end of the year.
Tucson Meet Yourself
Affectionately known as Tucson "Eat" Yourself, this enormous festival needs hundreds of volunteers to run. Volunteers work four-hour shifts (you can work multiple shifts, if you want) and do everything from selling beverages to helping in the kitchen.
Volunteers should be at least 16 to volunteer without an adult present. Those between the ages of 13-15 must be accompanied by an adult.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13 (and prior to the festival)
Where: Jacome Plaza, on Church and Stone avenues between Alameda and Congress streets and on Pennington Street
How to sign up: Go here
All Souls Procession
This community remembrance of loved ones lost doesn't happen without volunteers. Hundreds are needed on the day of the procession and in the weeks preceding it. Volunteers help with craft workshops, event logistics and costume creation, among other duties.
If you're interested, check out the kick-off potluck on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.
When: Procession of Little Angels, Saturday, Nov. 2; All Souls Procession, Sunday, Nov. 3 (and prior)
Where: Locations vary depending on role
How to sign up: Go here
Parade of Lights and Festival
We're not asking you to think about Christmas yet. We just want you to stash this volunteer opportunity in the back of your mind for later. The Downtown Tucson Partnership puts on this lovely holiday parade and festival each year, and this year will be its 25th. Festival volunteers help manage the parade, prevent chaos in the snow and sledding area and assist with setup and tear down, among other duties.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 (this is Thanksgiving weekend, FYI).
Where: The route for the parade has not yet been announced.
How to sign up: Call 520-268-9030
Editor's note: A version of this story previously ran on Aug. 25, 2018. This story has been updated with the 2019 festivals.