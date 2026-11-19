If you asked me what my favorite food was, I would scream, “pasta” with no hesitation.

Something about fresh pasta covered in a creamy, savory sauce has had me in a chokehold since I was a little girl. Every year on my birthday, I would ask my dad to make me chicken alfredo, my most favorite dish in the entire world.

Even now, lemon pasta, spaghetti and chicken alfredo with broccoli are dinner staples at my place, rotating them every week.

I mean, my struggle meal is just buttered noodles with Parmesan cheese and pepper.

So, when I heard the news that a new authentic Italian restaurant was opening up at the Mercado San Agustín, I couldn’t contain my excitement. I HAD to get some pasta there.

After the Agustín Kitchen closed, Vito Prencipe and his wife, Bonne Callahan, jumped to claim the vacant space, opening up Il Santo at 100 S. Avenida del Convento, an eatery that specializes in regional Italian cuisine.

Now this is no Olive Garden, Prencipe is actually from Italy, even going as far as sourcing all his ingredients from his beloved home country.

I eagerly made reservations for Wednesday night once they announced their soft opening on Instagram, dreaming of the pasta and espresso martinis I would down while I was there.

As expected, the space itself is extremely aesthetically pleasing. Twinkling string lights hang delicately outside, giving a dreamy feeling to their patio seating. The inside is gigantic as well, complete with moody lighting and flickering candles.

It is definitely a great place for a romantic date night or if you’re celebrating a special occasion!

First order of business: I needed an espresso martini. What can I say, I’m a Gen Z girl. If I see an espresso martini on the menu, I’m ordering it.

The espresso martini on their menu is called the Il Santissimo ($16), made with brown-butter-infused Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, Licor 43, amaretto, Illy espresso, chocolate bitters and topped with a citrus foam.

This wasn’t your average espresso martini. To me, it was like a hybrid of an espresso martini and a carajillo, featuring both bold espresso and bright citrus flavors. It was extremely refreshing, and I enjoyed the foam that added a burst of tanginess to the strong espresso.

I couldn’t dive into pasta just yet; I obviously had to try out their fried calamari first! Their Frito Misto was $17 and came with two choices: calamari and shrimp with a lemon-herb aioli or fried peppers, carrots, zucchini and mozzarelline.

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Soon, a plate of perfectly fried squid was in front of me. It was absolutely delicious, but the star of the show was their salsa contadina that comes as a dipping sauce for the dish. It made each bite explode with flavor. It tasted like marinara sauce that had a squeeze of lemon juice added to it. I wanted five more plates just so I could keep eating the sauce.

Now, my initial plan was to just order a bowl of pasta, but when I saw a picture of their pizza, I knew I needed to try both! So, for the main entrée, I got their macellaio pizza ($18) and their bigoli alla carbonara ($19).

As embarrassing as it sounds, I’m not well-versed in Italian pasta and sauce names. Thankfully, the wait staff were incredibly knowledgeable, going through what each pasta shape was and what each sauce was like.

When both plates came out, I didn’t know which one to dig into first! I decided to start with a slice of macellaio pizza, which comes with Italian sausage, savory porchetta, salami, San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella.

I am happy to report back the pizza is as delicious as it looks in photos! I loved the cooked salami that came on top, making me realize that salami should replace pepperonis from now on!

My favorite part of the pizza was the crust: it was perfect. It was truly the ideal texture: thin but not so thin it sadly droops down. The pizza could stand up on its own but wasn’t overly crispy. Chewy, soft and fluffy: those are the best ways to describe their addicting pizza crust.

My only wish is that the pizza came with a smidge more sauce, but other than that, it was an incredible pie!

As I twirled my pasta around my fork, I was nervous: what if the thing I was most excited about didn’t measure up to my expectations?! My pasta-loving heart would be broken!

After indulging in spoonfuls of the rich, velvety carbonara sauce, my heart grew three sizes. The pasta was amazing and it was made even better with the guanciale (pork cheek) that was featured in it. The guanciale added a savory, slightly salty kick to the pasta that paired perfectly with the creamy sauce.

I cannot WAIT to try their ragu next time!

If you’re looking for an escape from our regular desert scene, I’d head straight to Il Santo, where it feels like you’ve been instantly transported to Italy. It tastes like it too!

Il Santo is located at 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Friday, Nov. 20 ,is their official grand opening, where there will be a courtyard libation at 6 p.m. along with new menu items.