There’s nothing a little retail therapy can’t fix! Pick up some cute new items made by local artists or some homemade treats at the markets happening in Tucson this weekend!

Fall Artisans Market

Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. There will also be live music and delicious food vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Pies y Pan

Food influencer Carmen Quiere Comer is hosting a market dedicated to homemade pies and bread. There will also be music, a food truck and crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kickback Cavern

Arizona Angeli and Celestia Collective are teaming up to put on a witchy market featuring a free clothing swap, free crafts like button making, a sticker swap, tarot readings and more.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Admission is free with an item donation or if you bring clothes for the clothing swap, otherwise it is $20 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Fae Fest

This whimsical festival features a market, live entertainment, a costume parade, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. Make sure to dress in your best fairy costume!

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

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Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Rd.

Cost: $10, $5 for those ages 5-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Night Market

Old Tucson is putting on a holiday market that’ll include local vendors, food trucks and lots of festive cheer.

When: 6:30 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Sundays

Yolia Botanica is hosting a community market where not only can people come together to connect, but also pick up some locally made goodies.

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: Yolia Botanica,1307 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.