For at least three years, Kris Luecker collected old Reader’s Digest condensed editions for a checkout counter she hoped to build someday.

Now their covers wrap the counter at Paper Cat Bookshop, the Tucson bookstore she opened Nov. 7 on West Orange Grove Road. A friend helped her put the counter together, and it’s one of her favorite things about the shop, along with the cat wallpaper.

“Every time I look at them, they just make me happy,” Luecker said.

Luecker thrifted most of the shop’s furniture, including the sofa, chairs and side tables. She found the artwork secondhand, too, and had a thrifted hutch restored. She bought the bookshelves from IKEA and assembled every one herself.

“I can put together a Billy bookshelf in 20 minutes flat now,” she said.

Finding a book you didn’t know you needed

Luecker finds many of her used books while thrifting and shelves them alongside new books. That way, if you’re looking for a particular title, you only have to look in one place.

“Neither one of them is a second-class citizen,” she said.

Paper Cat carries general fiction and nonfiction, and Luecker’s nearly 30 years in scholarly and academic publishing gave her a soft spot for smaller presses. When she orders books, she looks at industry recommendations, thinks about what might help readers make sense of what’s happening in the world and makes room for a few personal picks.

“What weird thing have I read that I think other people would like?” she said, describing one of the questions she asks herself when choosing books for the shop.

Luecker knew some of her picks would appeal to a smaller audience, and several have already found buyers. Among them were “A Short History of Canada,” “Sugar Coated,” a book about the forces that shape America’s breakfast cereal, and “The New Lesbian Pulp.”

She hopes visitors will take their time browsing and stumble across something they hadn’t heard of. Some titles have only one copy on the shelf, and there’s room to sit down and flip through a stack before deciding what to take home.

Luecker spent about two years selling used books at Tucson pop-ups while working full time in publishing. The markets gave her a chance to talk with local readers about what they liked. Once she opened the storefront, she was surprised by how many people came in and told her they’d been following the shop on social media.

The cats at Paper Cat

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The name came together when Luecker needed something to put on her incorporation paperwork. Books are made of paper, she loves cats and, as she pointed out, cats love paper.

“Have you ever put a sheet of paper on the ground and not had the cat just immediately loaf on it?” she said.

Luecker would love to have a shop cat, though her lease prohibits it. She’s leaned into the theme with cat wallpaper, stickers, greeting cards, earrings and cat toys from local maker Henry Noodle.

Behind a curtain, a small room holds cardboard boxes. Luecker hopes to turn it into a space for book clubs and other gatherings. She’d also like to start hosting author events in 2027, once she’s through the opening and the holidays.

In the meantime, she’s happy to have people come in, enjoy the quiet and see what catches their eye.

“You don’t have to be an avid reader to be a reader,” she said.

The bookstore celebrates its grand opening Nov. 21–22 with a pet food drive for local animal rescues, raffles and $5 “blind date with a book” picks.

If you go

When:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Where:

Paper Cat Bookshop, 2040 W. Orange Grove Road, Suite 116.

What to expect:

The shop will collect pet food for local animal rescues, hold raffles and hide small prizes around the store. There will also be snacks and $5 “blind date with a book” picks, with used books wrapped so the title is a surprise.