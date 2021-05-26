This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Both the City of Tucson and Pima County have dropped their mask mandates, following updated guidance from the CDC, that says fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Public and private entities may continue to enforce mask wearing on their premises or at their events.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining in the double or single digits, we're adding indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off
Come say hi and pick up a full-color printout of our 2021 Summer Reading Challenge checklist and #ThisIsTucson stickers. We'll also have #ThisIsTucson t-shirts, totes and masks available for sale.
We'll be set up outside Bookmans and you can shop inside to pick-up copies of several of this year's challenge titles. Face masks are required.
Can't make the event? Starting May 26, you'll also be able to find titles from our list from our other reading challenge partners: Pima County Public Library, Barrio Books, Mostly Books and Antigone Books and Bookmans.
Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the #ThisIsTucson Facebook event page for more information.
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with an indoor/outdoor trivia.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Wednesday, May 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, May 27, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
&gallery May Indoor Market
Stop by the &gallery and shop with more than 26 local vendors and artists. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: &gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday-Monday, May 28-31, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Visit &gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
The Summer Night Market is back! Shop with local vendors and artists in the cool open air this weekend.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, May 28, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
The Bryan Dean Trio Live at Monsoons Tap and Grill
Sit back and relax with a cold brew and listen to some live music performed on the open patio by The Bryan Dean Trio.
Where: Monsoons Tap & Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road
When: Thursday, May 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Monsoons Tap and Grill Facebook event page for more information.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, May 29, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, includes a pint
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music with Hank Topless at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back with a glass of wine and enjoy music from Hank Topless.
When: Sunday, May 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Wave Pool in Sierra Vista
The Cove in Sierra Vista just got a new wave machine! Enjoy the feel of the waves hitting your feet as if you were at the beach with this new summer fun experience.
Where: The Cove, 2900 Martin Luther King Junior Parkway in Sierra Vista
When: Opening day is Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summer Schedule: May 31-July 31, Tuesdays-Fridays, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $3-6, ages 5 and under are free
Visit the City of Sierra Vista Facebook event page and website for more information.
XIXA Official Genesis Album Release Party
Cruise downtown to celebrate the XIXA album release dinner show at Hotel Congress. This is a limited capacity event.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 29, 8 p.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Ladies Night east side food truck rally
Grab some bites and support local women food truck owners. The food truck line-up will include Black Jack Citrus Infusions, Baked, 420 Taco, Takoyaki Balls, Fiesta Filipina, Tropical Shaved Ice, Kettlelicious and JustLocalAZ W.A.F.T.
When: Wednesday, May 26, 5-9 p.m.
Where: East Side Marketplace Rally, 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty bites
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Adam Townsend on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Friday, May 28, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga
Join Tucson Yoga Jam under the trees at the park for yoga hour with occasional guest DJs. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Wednesday, May 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Yoga Jam Facebook event page for more information.
Casa de Comedy
It's comedy night at Casa Marana! Watch a hilarious comedy lineup of comedians, while you sip on cocktails and frosty brews.
When: Wednesday, May 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
Visit the Casa Marana Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch Music at the Plaza
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch live DJs every Saturday and Sunday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason perform on Saturdays and DJ Herm plays Sundays.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Round Up at AZ Beer House
This yummy round up will feature Maui Wowi, Family Joint Pizzeria, Haus of Brats, Cucusa's Caribbean and DRE's Seafood. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, May 29, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the AZ Beer House Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, themed nights, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and white claws.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturdays through Aug. 14
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show and some tasty food at Little Anthony's Diner outdoor grill.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Who will win the trophy! Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, May 29, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop YogaHour with YogaOasis at Playground
Grab your mat and join YogaOasis for rooftop yoga at the scenic Playground Bar & Lounge.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 29, 10-11 a.m.
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Cheech and Chong's: Up in Smoke"
Bring your snacks and some blankets and and prepare to laugh hard, cause Cheech and Chong are hitting the big screen at the drive-in. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Cheech and Chong's: Up in Smoke."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, May 28, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20-$25 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" Drive-in Movie
Hop in the car and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Sunday, May 30, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20-$25 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.