Tucson mayor: City rescinding mask mandate is a return to 'normal'

Tucson City Council was expected to rescind the city's mask mandate Tuesday night, following Pima County's decision last week based on new guidelines from the CDC.

“It is because we masked up and followed the advice of our public health experts that we are in a position where cases are low and we can take additional steps to fully return back to normal,” Mayor Regina Romero said earlier in the day. “We must continue to stay vigilant, and I strongly encourage all Tucsonans who have not been vaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible.”

Nearly a year after adopting its mask ordinance in June, the City Council was considering an ordinance repealing the masking requirement within the city limits. The vote did not come before the Star's print deadline, see tucson.com for updates to this story.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its county mask mandate at an emergency meeting Friday.

The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.