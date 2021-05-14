Pima County drops mask requirement for vaccinated individuals

Pima County has removed its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Board of Supervisors cancelled the county’s current mask mandate at an emergency meeting Friday, declaring fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most public places.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The board rescinded its December mask mandate and approved a new resolution in a 4-1 vote. Those who have not been fully vaccinated are advised to wear a mask, but the requirement has been dropped for those who are fully vaccinated.

Supervisor Steve Christy voted against the motion, advocating for a full revocation of all COVID-19 proclamations.

Although masking is no longer mandated, the county health department still recommends it. With no more mandate, the county's enforcement of mask-wearing will cease.