Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Open Thursdays-Fridays, 3-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Visit the sculpture garden at Tucson J (Sponsored)
On October 24th, the Tucson J will unveil its brand new Sculpture Garden exhibit with an opening day festival! Come enjoy over 40 sculptures by local, national and international sculptors, ranging from a few feet tall to over 40 feet in height, hear from local artists, enjoy some live music and family-friendly arts programming and more!
Tucson Humanities Festival
The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling.
When: Now, with events through Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Various locations
Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream
Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.
Disney on Ice
This fall, Disney on Ice will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus your favorite characters from Moana, Coco, Aladdin and more.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17, varying times
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $20-$90
Visit Ticketmaster for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley concert series: Bouncing Czechs
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have partnered to bring locals live music. So, bring your chairs and get ready for traditional polkas, waltzes, accordions, trumpets, saxophones, tubas and drums.
When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Grab your "terror tickets" to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
Cost: $25-$35 per person
Visit the Terror in the Corn website for more information.
Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Addams Family" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
Movie night with cats
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for a showing of "Harry Potter" — surrounded by the lounge's cats!
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 15-16, 7-9 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $30 for a table for two, with a free beverage and popcorn. Additional candy, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase
Visit El Jefe's website for more information.
The Haunted Ruins Theater Presents: The Polka Dot Hex
Valley of the Moon Haunted Ruins is an interactive theatrical production that puts you into the show with full interaction. The story is one that follows a tour guide as they trek to brew a potion that will get rid of an "unfashionable hex."
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 7 and under are free
13th Annual Tucson Tattoo Expo
Visit the expo and see live tattooing. You will have the chance to see over 100 local artists and tattoo contests.
When: Friday, Oct. 15, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: $10 one-day pass and $15 weekend pass
Visit the event page and website for more information.
The Slaughterhouse
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats." They also have an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets starting at $25
Visit the The Slaughterhouse's website here.
Fabulous Art and Crafts Fair Monterey Village
Enjoy shopping with locals and their one-of-a-kind art. Find a new sign, piece of pottery or a painting to add to your home this holiday season.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6126 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ's event page for more information.
Eegee's haunted drive-thru
Hop in the car for some local Eegee's fun this weekend! Get ready for a drive-thru transformed into a spooky experience.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 7-9 p.m.
Where: 2510 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies depending on what you order
MuralFest at Hotel McCoy
Visit Hotel McCoy for live mural painting, food trucks, cupcakes, live music, dive-in movies, drink specials and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend
Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
Groundworks $1 clothing sale
Dig through a large selection of adult and teen clothing, shoes and accessories for just a dollar. All proceeds benefit Groundworks, which aims to help local artists and help Tucson’s youth arts scene.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 2919 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Classics Car Show
Enjoy a day outdoors, walking by more than 400 classic cars. Plus, there will be a raffle for a 2021 Corvette Stingray or $50,000 cash.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road
Cost: Raffle tickets are $10 each
Visit the show's website for more information.
Cat Bingo
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for some cat bingo and prizes for the winners.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $24 for two people, reservations are required
Visit El Jefe's website for more information.
Retro game show night
This monthly show at Hotel Congress includes "warped" versions of TV game shows, such as "The Wheel of Misfortune" and "The $9.95 Pyramid" with contestants from the audience and prizes.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15-$25
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Smash Bash at Reid Park Zoo
Smash Bash is back! Watch zoo animals receive pumpkin enrichment throughout the day as they have their own Halloween fun by squashing, stomping, chewing and digging into the seasonal treat. You can also listen to keeper chats and educational presentations throughout the day.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the the zoo's website for the schedule of animal enrichment
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Selena tribute
Hey, Selena lovers! Visit Brother John's for a musical performance with all of your favorite Selena songs.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 at the door
Music at MSA Annex
Cruise downtown and listen to a live performance from Bob Margolin, Bob Corritore, Dennis Jones and Heather "Lil' Mama" Hardy. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admission.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4-9 p.m.
Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 at the gate
Oktoberfest at AZ Hops and Vines
Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, brats, wine and live music.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Magical Mystery at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Magical Mystery will be performing!
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: No cover charge
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.
Ghostbusters: '80s Dance Party
Dress in a Ghostbusters theme, wear your finest '80s attire or just come as yourself at this fun late night party at Surly Wench. DJ NoirTech will be playing beats and all your favorite '80s music videos to keep you dancing all night long.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Ice cream and cider pairing
Enjoy a pairing of ice creams, sorbets and hard cider. Attendees get a flight that includes three 5-once cider pours from Bawker Bawker, plus three scoops of Hub Ice cream.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $25
Visit Bawker Bawker's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Beer Yoga at Catalina Brewing Company
Join Blythe Spirit Yoga for stretching, pints and poses at Catalina Brewing Co.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: $15
Tucson Wicked half marathon, 10K, 5K & spooky sprint
Take part in a half marathon, 10K, 5K or a spooky sprint. All kids registered will receive a trick-or-treat bag and will be able to trick-or-treat along the course.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: $20-$70
Visit the event website for more information.
Stretch and Relax Yoga
Hey, yogis! Take a class that practices on breathing, seated poses, flowing standing poses and sangria at the end. Remember to bring your mat and water!
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $27.25
Witch and Stitch craft circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.