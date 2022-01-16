This mural was painted by a large group of people, and dedicated to the Primavera Foundation's "founders, staff and volunteers for providing help and hope to people of every diversity since 1983." Find it at 702 S. Sixth Ave.
This mural of a girl ready to take your photo is partially a thank-you from Why I Love Where I Live co-founder Kristin Tovar, who fell in love with Tucson while taking photos of the beauty she saw around her.
Banner - University Medicine commissioned four Arizona artists to create five murals around town. This scene of flying whales, which is not finished yet, is being painted by Tucson muralist Joe Pagac. Find it at 2320 North Campbell Avenue near Grant.
Each letter on this Tucson Together mural painted by Jessica Gonzales represents a local business: (from left to right) Old Tucson Studios, The Fox Theatre, Hotel Congress, Eegee's, the Gateway Saguaro sign, Hub Restaurant and Ice Creamery, Ben's Bells and the Rialto Theatre.