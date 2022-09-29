2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Mariana Sandoval for LD 23

Basic biographical information:
- Name: Mariana Sandoval
- Office they are seeking: LD 23
- Age: Rather not disclose
- City of residence: Goodyear
- Occupation: Paralegal
- Education: Legal Assisting/Interdisciplinary Studies
- Previous elected office: Agua Fria Union High School District Governing Board Member
- Other relevant qualifications: none provided
1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?
Education funding and water. We need to fully-fund our public schools. We need to fund the Department of Water to make sure they have the resources/staff to regulate water usage. We also need update our water management statutes so that we don’t give away our water to another country like we are doing with Saudi Arabia. Last but not least we need to focus on conservation and making sure we are all doing our part in managing this precious resource.
2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?
As a former school board member, I am the only candidate for AZ House of Representatives that has governing experience. I have dedicated the last two decades of my professional career to public service working as a Paralegal in the non-profit legal aid sector and most recently at the Attorney General’s Office where I worked for 12 years. I am a servant leader and I would be honored to serve the working families of LD23. I hope to be able to earn your vote.
3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?
Arizona Pipe Trades UA Local 469
AZ Nurses Association
National Association of Social Workers
Rural Arizona Action
AZ AFL-CIO
Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council
Ironworkers Local 75
Senator Martin Quezada
Carmen Trujillo, Phoenix EAS Board Member
A rating from NORML
Renew U.S.
AEA Recommended Candidate
Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor, Cartwright ESD Superintendent
AZ Care in Action
Lino and Leti Robles, lifelong educators
Olivia Zepeda, AZ Western College District Board Member
Francisca Montoya, Fowler ESD Board Member
Gun Sense Candidate Recognition from
Moms Demand Action
Monica Gallardo Pimentel, Glendale ESD Board Member
LUCHA
Senator Raquel Terán
UFCW 99
Devin Del Palacio, Tolleson UHSD Board Member
Gloria Torres, San Luis City Council Member
Africa Luna, San Luis City Council Member
Jose Ponce, San Luis City Council Member
Lynn Pancrazi, Yuma County Supervisor
