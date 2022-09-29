2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Mariana Sandoval for LD 23

Basic biographical information:

Name: Mariana Sandoval

Mariana Sandoval Office they are seeking: LD 23

LD 23 Age: Rather not disclose

Rather not disclose City of residence: Goodyear

Goodyear Occupation: Paralegal

Paralegal Education: Legal Assisting/Interdisciplinary Studies

Legal Assisting/Interdisciplinary Studies Previous elected office: Agua Fria Union High School District Governing Board Member

Agua Fria Union High School District Governing Board Member Other relevant qualifications: none provided

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Education funding and water. We need to fully-fund our public schools. We need to fund the Department of Water to make sure they have the resources/staff to regulate water usage. We also need update our water management statutes so that we don’t give away our water to another country like we are doing with Saudi Arabia. Last but not least we need to focus on conservation and making sure we are all doing our part in managing this precious resource.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

As a former school board member, I am the only candidate for AZ House of Representatives that has governing experience. I have dedicated the last two decades of my professional career to public service working as a Paralegal in the non-profit legal aid sector and most recently at the Attorney General’s Office where I worked for 12 years. I am a servant leader and I would be honored to serve the working families of LD23. I hope to be able to earn your vote.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Arizona Pipe Trades UA Local 469

AZ Nurses Association

National Association of Social Workers

Rural Arizona Action

AZ AFL-CIO

Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council

Ironworkers Local 75

Senator Martin Quezada

Carmen Trujillo, Phoenix EAS Board Member

A rating from NORML

Renew U.S.

AEA Recommended Candidate

Dr. Aguilar-Lawlor, Cartwright ESD Superintendent

AZ Care in Action

Lino and Leti Robles, lifelong educators

Olivia Zepeda, AZ Western College District Board Member

Francisca Montoya, Fowler ESD Board Member

Gun Sense Candidate Recognition from

Moms Demand Action

Monica Gallardo Pimentel, Glendale ESD Board Member

LUCHA

Senator Raquel Terán

UFCW 99

Devin Del Palacio, Tolleson UHSD Board Member

Gloria Torres, San Luis City Council Member

Africa Luna, San Luis City Council Member

Jose Ponce, San Luis City Council Member

Lynn Pancrazi, Yuma County Supervisor