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It’ll take a rubber match between Arizona and Duke to decide the Durham Regional.

The Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 8-6 in a back-and-forth contest early Sunday to force a winner-take-all game in Durham, North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. MST.

After Duke took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the lead changed hands five times. The Blue Devils pulled ahead for good in the top of the sixth.

With the score tied, 6-6, and runners on second and third with two outs, Duke’s Aminah Vega hit a grounder up the middle. UA shortstop Tayler Biehl made a diving stop on the second-base side of the bag. She threw to first from her knees to try to get Vega out. The throw sailed over first baseman Kiki Escobar’s head.

Vega was awarded an infield single. Both runners scored.

Regan Shockey reached base via a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the sixth but was stranded. Arizona went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh.

Shockey earlier injured her left arm on a head-first slide into second base. She remained in the game but was pinch-hit for in her next at-bat. Shockey re-entered as a pinch-runner and was able to get the bunt down in the sixth.