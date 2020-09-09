Business awards in Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona virtually honored its 16th Annual Circle of Excellence Awards winners. The annual honors recognize exceptional workplace fundraising campaigns. Receiving the Best of the Best Employee Campaign Leader of the Year honor was Laura Jones, Caterpillar, Inc. The Live United Award went to Pima Council on Aging. Pima Community College received the Building a Better Community Award. Freeport-McMoRan, Inc., was honored with the Cornerstone Award. The Young Leaders United Company of the Year was Texas Instruments. The Champions of Caring Award went to Geico. Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc. & IBEW #1116 were recognized with the Partnership Award. The All American Award went to Allison Duffy. Diversified Design & Construction took home the Best Small Company honor. Best Medium Company went to AGM Container Controls. Best Large Company was Caterpillar, Inc. The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award went to Pima County ECAP (Employees Care About Pima County) and is given to the company that demonstrates excellence in corporate involvement and community leadership.
AARP: Two Tucson organizations will receive 2020 AARP Community Challenge grants. They will implement quick-action projects to create more livable communities. Primavera Foundation will work to improve La Capilla Neighborhood’s community garden by building a raised garden bed, purchasing adaptive tools and making the space more accessible and walkable. Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance will use grant funds to support a communitywide Arts Care Package Campaign, providing assisted living communities and hospital patients with creative experiences, including music, craft kits, journaling and DIY arts projects.
Crest Insurance: Crest Insurance Group has earned the title of Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent Property and Casualty Agency. This is the agency’s third consecutive title. Crest moved from No. 90 to No. 89 and is now ranked 83rd.
