Cura supports Arizona’s medical marijuana market and gears up for
additional domestic and international expansion
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cura
Partners, Inc., one of the largest marijuana companies in the world,
known for its best-selling brands Select
Oil and Select
CBD, recently opened its Arizona headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.
This move signifies the company's commitment to bringing the safest and
cleanest medical marijuana products to legal U.S. and international
markets. The company began offering its Select Elite and Weekender vape
pens to dispensaries and Select CBD (hemp-derived cannabidiol) products
to dispensaries and a few retail outlets in the state in October. The
Arizona office currently has 30 active team members, with an expected
growth to 75 employees by mid-2019. In addition to Arizona, Select now
operates in four U.S. states including Oregon, California and Nevada,
with additional U.S. and international expansion on the horizon.
“Our recent expansion to Arizona supports our mission to be the leader
in this space,” said Cura President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron
Forni. “We are thrilled to be providing Select products to the Arizona
community and look forward to hiring local residents and bringing more
superstars into our Cura family.”
The company has seen unprecedented growth, and was recently listed by
Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing private company in the
state’s history. Cura also ranked no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list of
America’s fastest-growing companies, and was the first company of its
kind to ever rank this high on the list. Everything the team does at
Cura is built upon six core values, which are embodied by every
employee: customer welfare, candor, driving results, thriving on rapid
change, striving to be a superstar, and hiring and mentoring superstars.
“We look forward to working with the Arizona medical marijuana
community,” said Adam Pressler, General Manager, Cura Arizona. “While we
are just kicking off our production in Arizona, we have already found it
to be a positive experience for our team and our colleagues. This is an
emerging industry that is growing rapidly, we are thrilled to help pave
the way for everyone in Arizona’s medical marijuana community.”
As Cura Partners, Inc. expands to new markets, its number one priority
remains providing only top-tier pesticide-free products to retailers and
consumers. All Select brand products are run through a full-extended
pesticide analysis as well as full-potency and microbial analysis,
making Select the only marijuana company in Arizona currently utilizing
these stringent testing practices. The brand has established itself as a
market leader in every state it expands to by testing to its extremely
strict testing regulations even when the state does not require the same
level of pre-market testing.
Consumers looking for the cleanest, safest and most potent products can
now find Select products in over 40 Arizona stores statewide including
Harvest, The Mint, Metro Meds Dispensary, Curaleaf, Desert Rose, Sky
Dispensaries and Nature’s Medicines. Select offers a wide array of
products with THC levels ranging from zero percent THC in its CBD
products, to more than 90 percent in its Select Elite vape pen line.
To learn more about Cura, go to https://curacan.com.
For more information on Select products and where to buy visit http://selectoil.com.
ABOUT CURA PARTNERS, INC.
Cura Partners, Inc., the parent company of Cura Cannabis Solutions
and its affiliates, is one of the largest cannabis companies in the
world and on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in
legal U.S. and international markets. Our goal is to provide patients
and customers with the cleanest, most flavorful high-quality cannabis
oils, with the safest delivery methods available. Makers of the Select
Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in
2015. In 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For
in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine, placing no. 12 in the Large
Companies category. We also placed no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list and were
listed by Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing companies in
Portland’s history in 2018. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we
are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and
soon additional states and locations across North America and around the
world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com
