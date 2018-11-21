Cura supports Arizona’s medical marijuana market and gears up for

additional domestic and international expansion

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cura

Partners, Inc., one of the largest marijuana companies in the world,

known for its best-selling brands Select

Oil and Select

CBD, recently opened its Arizona headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

This move signifies the company's commitment to bringing the safest and

cleanest medical marijuana products to legal U.S. and international

markets. The company began offering its Select Elite and Weekender vape

pens to dispensaries and Select CBD (hemp-derived cannabidiol) products

to dispensaries and a few retail outlets in the state in October. The

Arizona office currently has 30 active team members, with an expected

growth to 75 employees by mid-2019. In addition to Arizona, Select now

operates in four U.S. states including Oregon, California and Nevada,

with additional U.S. and international expansion on the horizon.

“Our recent expansion to Arizona supports our mission to be the leader

in this space,” said Cura President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron

Forni. “We are thrilled to be providing Select products to the Arizona

community and look forward to hiring local residents and bringing more

superstars into our Cura family.”

The company has seen unprecedented growth, and was recently listed by

Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing private company in the

state’s history. Cura also ranked no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list of

America’s fastest-growing companies, and was the first company of its

kind to ever rank this high on the list. Everything the team does at

Cura is built upon six core values, which are embodied by every

employee: customer welfare, candor, driving results, thriving on rapid

change, striving to be a superstar, and hiring and mentoring superstars.

“We look forward to working with the Arizona medical marijuana

community,” said Adam Pressler, General Manager, Cura Arizona. “While we

are just kicking off our production in Arizona, we have already found it

to be a positive experience for our team and our colleagues. This is an

emerging industry that is growing rapidly, we are thrilled to help pave

the way for everyone in Arizona’s medical marijuana community.”

As Cura Partners, Inc. expands to new markets, its number one priority

remains providing only top-tier pesticide-free products to retailers and

consumers. All Select brand products are run through a full-extended

pesticide analysis as well as full-potency and microbial analysis,

making Select the only marijuana company in Arizona currently utilizing

these stringent testing practices. The brand has established itself as a

market leader in every state it expands to by testing to its extremely

strict testing regulations even when the state does not require the same

level of pre-market testing.

Consumers looking for the cleanest, safest and most potent products can

now find Select products in over 40 Arizona stores statewide including

Harvest, The Mint, Metro Meds Dispensary, Curaleaf, Desert Rose, Sky

Dispensaries and Nature’s Medicines. Select offers a wide array of

products with THC levels ranging from zero percent THC in its CBD

products, to more than 90 percent in its Select Elite vape pen line.

To learn more about Cura, go to https://curacan.com.

For more information on Select products and where to buy visit http://selectoil.com.

ABOUT CURA PARTNERS, INC.

Cura Partners, Inc., the parent company of Cura Cannabis Solutions

and its affiliates, is one of the largest cannabis companies in the

world and on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in

legal U.S. and international markets. Our goal is to provide patients

and customers with the cleanest, most flavorful high-quality cannabis

oils, with the safest delivery methods available. Makers of the Select

Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in

2015. In 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For

in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine, placing no. 12 in the Large

Companies category. We also placed no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list and were

listed by Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing companies in

Portland’s history in 2018. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we

are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and

soon additional states and locations across North America and around the

world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com

Contacts

Cura Partners, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, 503-509-7645

PR Director

jrahmil@curacan.com

