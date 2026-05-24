The challenge is huge for rural communities. About 90% of Arizona's public water systems serve less than 3,300 people. ADEQ works with operators to test water, inform the community, limit residents' exposure and find treatment or new sources of water. They also identify and prioritize systems with higher levels of PFAS and the greatest need for assistance to provide support.

Two mobile home parks outside Globe's city limits had wells with PFAS levels above federal limits, ADEQ testing found in 2023. The agency worked with the Globe and the town of Star Valley to connect those residents and two other small water systems, Houston Creek and Lil W. Ranch, to the municipal water supply, which meets EPA standards. They completed the $1 million project early this year.

Choosing interconnections over treatment and tapping into state funds is what allowed the agency to avoid passing the cost of PFAS compliance on to consumers, the agency said.

Because of the scale of PFAS contamination and the cost of treatment, bringing the country's water systems into compliance could cost over $1.5 billion every year, the EPA estimated. The negative health costs of PFAS water contamination could be of $8 billion a year, a University of Arizona-led study has found.The deadline for systems to reduce PFAS in their drinking water, if the level of chemicals exceeded federal standards, was 2029. Under the new EPA proposed rules, the deadline to achieve compliance for two of those chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, will extend to 2031 for systems that submit a request. Limits for PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and GenX compounds would be rolled back,

The EPA will hold a virtual public hearing on July 7.

What projects have been funded