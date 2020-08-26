Former Nimbus Brewery owner James Counts dies at 62

James Counts, the former owner of Nimbus Brewing Co., died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 62.

Counts took over the microbrewery four years after Nimbus Couzin launched the business in 1996 and grew it to become a dominant regional brand. Counts had battled throat cancer and a host of illnesses since 2010.

The cancer had gone into remission for a couple of years, but after a motorcycle accident last year, doctors discovered it had returned in his lungs, said his son, James Counts.

The senior Counts was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 23, 1958, and moved his family to Tucson in the late 1980s. He owned a Hallmark store for several years before buying Nimbus at the suggestion of his oldest son.

“He had often told me he wished I’d never suggested it,” said James Counts, who was working at Nimbus at the time. He now lives in Portland, Oregon.

The senior James Counts ran the brewery from 2000 to 2018, taking the brand beyond Tucson to be distributed in grocery stores in the Phoenix area, California and several other states in the Southwest.