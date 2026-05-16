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Evan Otten's late-blooming college basketball career will continue next season at Arizona, where the high-leaping big man from Oregon is expected to bring rim protection and more depth to a frontcourt still uncertain if it will include Koa Peat next season.

Arizona on Friday evening announced the signing of Otten, who walked on at Idaho State in 2023-24 and, after spending that season as a redshirt, became a two-year starter and defensive force.

Otten was named the Big Sky's Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 after blocking 66 shots, tying the league's freshman blocks record. As a sophomore in 2025-26, he led the Big Sky in blocks (1.8 per game) and was named to the conference's all-defensive team.

Otten blocked 13.4% of opponents' two-point shots when he was on the floor, and his 58 total blocks in 2025-26 ranked fifth best in Idaho State history.

However, staying on the floor was often an issue. Otten committed 9.0 fouls per 40 minutes played, fouling out of five games while picking up four in eight other games. He started 32 of 33 games but averaged just 14.7 minutes in them.

Otten was a modest offensive threat. He averaged 4.7 points while shooting 52.2% from the field and he was used (his actions ended a possession) on only 18.5% of Idaho State's possessions when he was in the game, according to Kenpom.