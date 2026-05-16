Evan Otten's late-blooming college basketball career will continue next season at Arizona, where the high-leaping big man from Oregon is expected to bring rim protection and more depth to a frontcourt still uncertain if it will include Koa Peat next season.
Arizona on Friday evening announced the signing of Otten, who walked on at Idaho State in 2023-24 and, after spending that season as a redshirt, became a two-year starter and defensive force.
Otten was named the Big Sky's Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 after blocking 66 shots, tying the league's freshman blocks record. As a sophomore in 2025-26, he led the Big Sky in blocks (1.8 per game) and was named to the conference's all-defensive team.
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Otten blocked 13.4% of opponents' two-point shots when he was on the floor, and his 58 total blocks in 2025-26 ranked fifth best in Idaho State history.
However, staying on the floor was often an issue. Otten committed 9.0 fouls per 40 minutes played, fouling out of five games while picking up four in eight other games. He started 32 of 33 games but averaged just 14.7 minutes in them.
Otten was a modest offensive threat. He averaged 4.7 points while shooting 52.2% from the field and he was used (his actions ended a possession) on only 18.5% of Idaho State's possessions when he was in the game, according to Kenpom.
Before the 2025-26 season, Idaho State coach Ryan Looney told Blue Ribbon Yearbook that he thought Otten was as good as any Big Sky player in rebounding and shot-blocking but that he was hoping Otten's conditioning improved.
"It's time for him to take the next step offensively," Looney told Blue Ribbon before the season. "He's got some gifts from God that other players in this conference don't have."
Those gifts helped put Otten on an initially surprising path to Division I basketball. According to the Idaho State Journal, Otten was just 6-6 entering his high school senior season and had committed to NAIA Oregon Tech.
With Otten receiving no higher-level offers, his high school coach asked Looney for advice. Looney wound up watching video of Otten and offering him a spot on the team.
Otten grew another five inches and, according to the Journal, Otten measured with a wingspan of 7-foot-3 and a 43-inch vertical jump.
Otten expressed gratefulness for his next opportunity. While also posting news of his engagement this week to Instagram, Otten reposted UA's official announcement of his signing, saying "all glory to God, ladies and gentlemen!"
Otten also posted an Instagram story of the announcement with a voiceover from Johnny Cash singing "The Ballad of Boot Hill," a 1959 ode to Tombstone.
"Out in Arizona, just south of Tucson, where tumbleweeds tumble, in search of a home, there's a town they call" Tombstone, Cash sings in the snippet Otten posted.
Otten is the Wildcats' third frontcourt addition this month, after UA added Nebraska transfer Ugnius "Oogie" Jaruševičius and Dutch center Endurance "Endi" Aiyamenkhue.
Arizona returns starting center Motiejus Krivas and is expected to regularly play Jaruševičius if he stays healthy, with Otten also providing his unique defensive look in the frontcourt.
The Wildcats have 11 players lined up overall for 2026-27 and five for its two post positions, though Aiyamenkhue and returning forward Mabil Mawut are considered more developmental players. Small forward Ivan Kharchenkov also played occasionally at power forward in 2025-26 and could again next season, especially if Peat does not return.
Projected to be taken in the middle to later portions of the first round if he remains in the NBA Draft pool, Peat participated in the NBA Combine this week and has until May 27 to withdraw if he wants to return to Arizona.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe