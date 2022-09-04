Giving back in Southern Arizona

Cox Innovation Lab: Cox Communications awarded the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center a $25,000 grant for the installation of a Cox Innovation Lab. The lab will provide robotics, coding and 3D printing for students in third through fifth grades. For youth and young adults ages 16 to 24, the lab will have automation robotics, more advanced 3D printing and computer-aided design. The Innovation Lab will be outfitted with three 3D printers from Makerbot, multiple iPads for application design programming, Lego Boost robotics program, VEX V5 robotics program, TinkerCad and AutoCad for design classes, and funding to hire instructors for the various programs.

Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power contributed nearly $870,000 to 78 nonprofit groups during the first half of 2022, with a focus on low-income community assistance, anti-domestic violence efforts and environmental stewardship. TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Investments during the first six months of the year include:

$300,000 to Wildfire, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides utility bill-payment assistance to low-income residents.

$50,000 to the University of Arizona for its expertise in taking a proactive approach for TEP’s Raptor Protection Program, which safeguards raptors and other wildlife from electric hazards.

$15,000 to Old Pueblo Community Services for housing support, including bridge, shelter, transitional and permanent arrangements.

$10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Tucson to bring affordable housing to Tucson and Southern Arizona through funding and volunteerism.