In the market for a mansion? Tucson has one available for $6.5M

The historic foothills estate Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion, is on the market for $6.5 million.

The 15,502-square-foot estate sits on more than 4 acres with a main home and detached guest quarter casitas.

Built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler, the property underwent a five-year restoration process and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“An enclave of this magnitude in one of the most coveted locations in the Catalina Foothills is unparalleled,” said Thalia Kyriakis, a broker associate for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property.

She said the staircase in the grand entry hall leads to the second level, which can also be accessed by an elevator. The second level includes two guest suites, each with a private terrace overlooking the city.

A 5,553-square-foot guesthouse has seven bedrooms and five baths. One casita has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Casita Two has two bedrooms and one bath, and Casita Three has one bedroom and one bath.

The estate was originally the home of Louise N. Grace, heiress of shipping magnate W.R. Grace.

Visit tucson.com to see more pictures of the home.