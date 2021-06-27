 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the market for a mansion? Tucson has one available for $6.5M
alert

In the market for a mansion? Tucson has one available for $6.5M

  • Updated

The historic foothills estate Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion, is on the market for $6.5 million.

The 15,502-square-foot estate sits on more than 4 acres with a main home and detached guest quarter casitas.

The historic Eleven Arches estate, or Grace Mansion, is on the market in the Catalina Foothills for $6.5 million. The 15,502-square-foot estate was originally built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler. 

Built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler, the property underwent a five-year restoration process and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“An enclave of this magnitude in one of the most coveted locations in the Catalina Foothills is unparalleled,” said Thalia Kyriakis, a broker associate for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property.

She said the staircase in the grand entry hall leads to the second level, which can also be accessed by an elevator. The second level includes two guest suites, each with a private terrace overlooking the city.

A 5,553-square-foot guesthouse has seven bedrooms and five baths. One casita has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Casita Two has two bedrooms and one bath, and Casita Three has one bedroom and one bath.

The estate was originally the home of Louise N. Grace, heiress of shipping magnate W.R. Grace.

Visit tucson.com to see more pictures of the home.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News